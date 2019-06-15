Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on Amcor Limited ADS in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

AMCRY stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77. Amcor Limited ADS has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Amcor Limited provides rigid and flexible packaging products for the food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and other fast moving consumer end markets in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments.

