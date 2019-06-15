Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Altiplano Metals Inc (CVE:APN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 9500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.
Altiplano Metals Company Profile (CVE:APN)
Altiplano Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring mineral properties in Canada and internationally. Its development projects include Farellon and Maria Luisa, which are copper-gold projects located in Chile. The company also owns interests in the Orogrande gold-silver project located in Idaho County, Idaho.
