Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,958 shares during the period. Fidelity Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $14,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FVAL. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 678.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000.
FVAL stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $35.47.
