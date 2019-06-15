Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AWP)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:AWP opened at $6.31 on Friday. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

