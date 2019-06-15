AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $329,000 Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,310,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 110,696,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,529,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,260 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 28,107,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,791,000 after purchasing an additional 524,915 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 134.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,312,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CIO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $956,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $284,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 482,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,037 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. TheStreet lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NLY opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.36.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 77.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $329,000 Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/alphacrest-capital-management-llc-takes-329000-position-in-annaly-cap-mgmt-sh-nysenly.html.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.