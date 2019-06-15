AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

In other news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher A. Cartwright sold 36,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,376,360.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,805,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,265,378 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $79.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

