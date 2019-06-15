Almitas Capital LLC Increases Position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 102.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 47,098 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,236,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 618,619 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 204,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 81,958 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 731,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 98,185 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 1,033.3% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $10.96 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

