Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ALXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 123,489 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $15,625,063.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.