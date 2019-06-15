Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
ALXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.
Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.87.
In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 123,489 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $15,625,063.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
