Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Coverage Initiated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a research note published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on A. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $541,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $226,715.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,105.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,121.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.