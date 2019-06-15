AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Stake Lessened by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in AES were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at $4,160,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 132,406 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.34. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.32%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 2,582,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $41,570,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 2,482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

