Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.86. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 684.56% and a negative return on equity of 93.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.