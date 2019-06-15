Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $25,000 in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8,249.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,034,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,198 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

LECO opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $759.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.41 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

