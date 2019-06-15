AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.59 Million Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,498,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,509,000 after purchasing an additional 261,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,583,000 after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 100,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $67,273,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,049,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,904,000 after purchasing an additional 140,825 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.13. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.72 and a beta of 1.69.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $1,035,707.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on EXACT Sciences to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.59 Million Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/advisornet-financial-inc-has-1-59-million-position-in-exact-sciences-co-nasdaqexas.html.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.