Advisor Group Inc. Has $916,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 446.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,986 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,817,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,405.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 114,330 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 104,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,300,000.

NYSEARCA:XPH opened at $37.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $49.97.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

