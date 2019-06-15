Adelphoi (ADL) One Day Volume Hits $220.00

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $105,842.00 and $220.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00386259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.82 or 0.02458303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001450 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00163142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00020230 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

