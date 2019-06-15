Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Up 6.7%

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) shot up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.60. 272,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 504,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Cowen lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a negative net margin of 291.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory T. Went sold 6,319 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $50,488.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,565.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,361 shares of company stock valued at $66,816. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 66,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

