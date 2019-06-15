Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.7% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie set a $110.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

PG stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $275.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $111.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,889,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $635,199.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,087.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,840 shares of company stock valued at $33,904,086 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

