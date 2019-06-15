Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Trimmed by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 17,830 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,157,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $4,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,171,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 998,362 shares of company stock valued at $76,262,101. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

