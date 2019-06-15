$84.62 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will report sales of $84.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the lowest is $84.35 million. Avalara reported sales of $63.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $348.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $347.63 million to $348.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $426.77 million, with estimates ranging from $418.49 million to $434.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Goux sold 9,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $643,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 1,810,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $128,057,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,946,817 shares of company stock valued at $623,067,169.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 442.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,768,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 892,636 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth about $101,595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Avalara by 7,090.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,588,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 846,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 576,741 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVLR opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. Avalara has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of -62.50.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.