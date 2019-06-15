7,210 Shares in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 64.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 67,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,575 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 100,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 42,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $47.27 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $48.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/7210-shares-in-first-trust-senior-loan-etf-nasdaqftsl-purchased-by-golden-state-wealth-management-llc.html.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.