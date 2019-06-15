51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

JOBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie cut 51job from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.50. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.87 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 37.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in 51job by 62.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in 51job during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 51job by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 51job during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in 51job during the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

