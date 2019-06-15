$449.31 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce sales of $449.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $444.30 million to $455.30 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $394.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $435.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.13 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 23.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $868,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,841 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,512.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 54.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,105,000 after buying an additional 486,904 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $105.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

