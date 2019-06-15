$4.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $16.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.63 billion to $16.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.34 billion to $17.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,419,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,993. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

In other news, CEO Brian Humphries purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,710. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $94,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,535.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,571,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,361,533,000 after buying an additional 241,595 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 732 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.