26,770 Shares in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 27.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 34,668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akcea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In other Akcea Therapeutics news, CEO Paula Soteropoulos sold 31,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,020,680.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $963,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff Marc Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $951,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,787 shares of company stock worth $3,557,481. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKCA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.74. 127,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,300. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $40.75.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $163.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.40 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 857.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

