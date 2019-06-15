22,114 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,943.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.11. The stock had a trading volume of 206,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,081. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $110.17 and a 12-month high of $135.96.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/15/22114-shares-in-vanguard-utilities-etf-nysearcavpu-purchased-by-summit-global-investments.html.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.