$211.60 Million in Sales Expected for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to announce $211.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.92 million and the highest is $213.80 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $171.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $876.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $872.00 million to $881.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

PFPT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.18. 233,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -93.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $131.43.

In related news, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,615 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $281,975.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $164,085.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,019.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,135 shares of company stock worth $20,375,165. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

