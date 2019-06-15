$21.66 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce sales of $21.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.40 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $14.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $101.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $103.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $148.80 million, with estimates ranging from $134.20 million to $164.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATRS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Antares Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen started coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.99 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.25 to $5.65 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.96. 653,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $481.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,868.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 92,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $276,234.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,130,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,002 shares during the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. SEI Investments Co acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.