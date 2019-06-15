1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 524.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.24. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

