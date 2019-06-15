$189.38 Million in Sales Expected for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) will announce sales of $189.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $190.76 million. Astronics reported sales of $208.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astronics will report full-year sales of $786.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $776.25 million to $797.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $823.54 million, with estimates ranging from $808.58 million to $838.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Astronics.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Astronics had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRO. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Astronics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

In related news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $82,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,128.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Astronics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Astronics by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. Astronics has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

