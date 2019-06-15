1,096 Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Purchased by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 279.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 166.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.82 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup set a $98.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.42. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 2,675 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $246,875.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,853.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 25,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $2,295,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,455 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

