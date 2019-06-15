$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to post $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.88 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,983,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,033,000 after acquiring an additional 161,427 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Dover by 29.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,642,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dover by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,154,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,922,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,822,000 after acquiring an additional 139,898 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dover by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.07. The company had a trading volume of 432,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. Dover has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $99.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

