$1.81 EPS Expected for IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) will report $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.84. IBERIABANK reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full-year earnings of $7.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKC shares. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 13,000 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.81 per share, with a total value of $972,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,518. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $507,289.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,396.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in IBERIABANK by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in IBERIABANK by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in IBERIABANK by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,234,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,945 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IBERIABANK by 442.3% during the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in IBERIABANK during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBKC stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $74.63. 262,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

