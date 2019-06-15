$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) will report $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Schneider National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Schneider National reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full-year sales of $5.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Schneider National.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. 456,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,802. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.10. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 25.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 64.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

