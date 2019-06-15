0x (ZRX) Market Cap Tops $212.47 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. One 0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Livecoin, C2CX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $212.47 million and approximately $50.96 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00366678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.32 or 0.02382173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001425 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000368 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00156159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00019816 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000764 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 597,744,925 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, FCoin, Liqui, C2CX, CoinTiger, Binance, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Zebpay, BitBay, Coinone, Gate.io, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Independent Reserve, Kucoin, Bitbns, Koinex, Huobi, Mercatox, Tokenomy, Gatecoin, Crex24, Bittrex, OKEx, Radar Relay, Upbit, DigiFinex, OTCBTC, HitBTC, ABCC, WazirX, Bilaxy, Livecoin, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, Hotbit, GOPAX, Iquant, Bithumb, DDEX, AirSwap, Ethfinex, BitMart, ZB.COM and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

