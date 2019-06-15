$0.17 EPS Expected for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wendys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. Wendys reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wendys.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Wendys had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 1,845,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,897. Wendys has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 454,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $8,459,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Wright sold 126,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $2,373,027.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,441. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wendys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Wendys by 1.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 66,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendys by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Wendys by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendys (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.