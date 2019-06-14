Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 123,688 shares.The stock last traded at $0.26 and had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 40,244 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 145,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

