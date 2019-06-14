Zcash (ZEC) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $91.85 or 0.01066338 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Mercatox, WEX and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $620.56 million and $467.09 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00315591 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00118653 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00018079 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003247 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 6,755,944 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . The official website for Zcash is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Mercatox, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Altcoin Trader, BiteBTC, Braziliex, Bitlish, Huobi, CoinEx, Liquid, Cryptomate, Tux Exchange, Ovis, YoBit, Bitfinex, Coinrail, Binance, LBank, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Kraken, OKEx, Exmo, Trade Satoshi, Coinroom, Kuna, LocalTrade, Graviex, HitBTC, Gemini, BTC-Alpha, Bit-Z, Cryptohub, C2CX, Sistemkoin, OTCBTC, BitBay, Cryptopia, Coinut, BX Thailand, CoinExchange, Bittrex, CEX.IO, Gate.io, Crex24, Allcoin, Bitinka, BigONE, WEX, BCEX, GOPAX, Instant Bitex, Poloniex and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

