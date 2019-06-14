Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso Sells 294,436 Shares

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso sold 294,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $9,642,779.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,462,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Caruso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Daniel Caruso sold 655,585 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $21,476,964.60.

Shares of Zayo Group stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.82. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.98 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

ZAYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.74 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen downgraded Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zayo Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zayo Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Zayo Group by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its stake in Zayo Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Zayo Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

