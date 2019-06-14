Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional food products. Its operating segments include Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Global Ingredients, Dairy Ireland and Joint Ventures and Associates. Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment comprises of performance nutrition products under the Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino and ABB brands. Global Ingredients segment includes American-style cheddar cheese, micro-nutrient premixes and dairy and non-dairy nutritional solutions. Dairy Ireland segment consists of consumer products and agribusiness. Joint Ventures and Associates segment covers Glanbia Ingredients Ireland, Glanbia Cheese and Southwest Cheese. Glanbia Plc is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland. “

Get Glanbia alerts:

OTCMKTS GLAPY opened at $80.92 on Monday. Glanbia has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $107.19.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glanbia (GLAPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.