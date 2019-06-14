Zacks: Brokerages Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $128.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.97 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

BHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $415,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 144,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 602.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 279,393 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,483. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $334.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

