Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) to Post $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) will post $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $1.90. AON posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $9.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.14 to $10.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AON from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.09.

AON stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,629. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a 12 month low of $134.82 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

In other news, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,447,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $2,104,135.05. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,345 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,513. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,515,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,864,000 after buying an additional 1,072,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,630,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,838,761,000 after buying an additional 632,726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,498,000 after buying an additional 1,017,180 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,185,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,893,000 after buying an additional 448,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AON by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,513,000 after buying an additional 528,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

