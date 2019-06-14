Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) to Post -$0.99 EPS

Equities analysts expect Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.37) and the highest is ($0.68). Alder Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.76) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alder Biopharmaceuticals.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.47).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In other Alder Biopharmaceuticals news, EVP James B. Bucher sold 1,897 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $26,273.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,128.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,818,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 904,098 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG increased its holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,766,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,352,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 215,098 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,123,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 218,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 219,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDR opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $959.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.78. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

