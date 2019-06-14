Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Kroger posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kroger.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

In other news, insider Christine S. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $37,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,821.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $1,961,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $2,694,175. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 10.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after buying an additional 123,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 65,890,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,063,000 after buying an additional 660,052 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Kroger by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Kroger by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,757,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after buying an additional 255,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. 7,361,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,865,047. Kroger has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

