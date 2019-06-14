Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Duluth reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Duluth had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $114.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair lowered Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other Duluth news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $89,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Duluth by 4,431.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Duluth by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Duluth by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.33. Duluth has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

