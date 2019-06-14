Zacks: Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) to post sales of $21.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $22.77 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $12.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $95.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.10 million to $103.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $197.32 million, with estimates ranging from $142.10 million to $248.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 550.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.
In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $31,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 321.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.16. 322,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $90.98.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.
