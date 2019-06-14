Zacks: Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.54 Million

Equities analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) to post sales of $21.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $22.77 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $12.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $95.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.10 million to $103.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $197.32 million, with estimates ranging from $142.10 million to $248.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 550.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on RARE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $31,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 321.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.16. 322,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.