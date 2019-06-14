Zacks: Analysts Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TUFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

TUFN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.46. 187,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,304. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $24.89.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

