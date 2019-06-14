Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) to Post $4.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will post $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.26 and the highest is $4.67. United Continental reported earnings per share of $3.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $11.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. United Continental had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.24.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.56. 64,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,687. United Continental has a 12-month low of $67.94 and a 12-month high of $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.06.

In other United Continental news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,320.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accident Compensation Corp purchased a new stake in United Continental in the first quarter worth $1,518,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental in the first quarter worth $234,000. Ameritas Investment Corp purchased a new stake in United Continental in the first quarter worth $69,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its stake in United Continental by 1,060.0% in the first quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

