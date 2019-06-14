Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.00.

NYSE YUM opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

In related news, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $4,756,503.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $153,482.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,328 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,068. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,186,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,214,439,000 after purchasing an additional 591,322 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,768,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,573,858,000 after purchasing an additional 338,339 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,145,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $713,236,000 after purchasing an additional 68,682 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6,899.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,916,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,264 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,255,000 after purchasing an additional 782,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

