Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $155,990.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,438.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $152,395.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,328 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,068. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 128,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.79. 1,033,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,198. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $77.09 and a 52-week high of $110.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.