Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.23

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $35.08, with a volume of 28454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. Standpoint Research lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.66.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Xerox (NYSE:XRX)
Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.
